David Koslosky: Keep up the good work

Congratulations to both Grass Valley Police Department and Nevada City Police Department for their measured and peaceful responses to the recent events in both towns.

No batons, pepper spray, tear gas, weapons drawn, or other violence by these peacekeepers, but intelligent, timely investigations that resulted in arrests in both instances.

Who would have thought that by inserting themselves in the ranks of the perpetrators that possible further confrontation was avoided? In Grass Valley, an arrest has removed another irresponsible person from the street.

Keep up the professionalism and good work.

David Koslosky

Grass Valley