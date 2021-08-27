David Kemph: End foreign entanglements

In light of the Afghanistan evacuations taking place, again the focus is on the drama instead of more important questions. Recently I have been trying to get some insight into why at this stage of the game are there still up to 15,000 American citizens in the country as I write. I am not including military and Afghan people.

They enter without obligation to notify American authorities and the same on departure. Are passports scanned? Troops are put at risk, and there is political liabilities surrounding this. The president recently said all Americans “who want to leave will be evacuated.” A lot of questions there.

My interest is not to pass judgment but to inquire and learn. Until enlightening information is offered, I am left to see more self-indulgent behavior in all of this. The economic self interest surrounding all foreign entanglements is more reason to shut the door on this on Aug 31.

David Kemph

Grass Valley