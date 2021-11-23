David Kemph: Acrimony toward acronyms

The Union’s editorial board wrote a column on Nov. 20 touching on the subject of misunderstood cultural issues like critical race theory.

During my time in the military and the ensuing years in engineering fields, acronyms were very useful and had an understood purpose. There is only so much room on a drawing, succinct radio communication, and aiding a tight-knit focused team.

In the cultural world, they seem less useful in relaying a political position. Too often despite the convenience, they get co-opted by the opposition and become subjective to even sympathetic parties. A clear, concise message to push complex issues would allow for less division. I guess that leaves Twitter out.

Where I live, BLM means Bureau of Land Management — and is critical race theory a theory or solid historical fact? Clumsy at best, folks.

On the other hand, acronyms can be a source of humor and fun. Try phoneticizing the acronyms and see the puzzled looks on your friends’ faces. Tell them it’s more convenient that way.





Getting close to my 200 word limit. I maybe should have used more acronyms.

David Kemph

Grass Valley