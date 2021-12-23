David Kemph: 911 calls

In response to the Other Voices submission by Jennifer Bauer on Dec. 16, I have this to offer. I hear the passion in her column in appealing to our better instincts.

The man on the side of the road with his dog is another in a long line of people in situations we would like to think we would never be in. Was it empathy on the part of the 911 caller or something darker? In the end I believe if the caller had to drive home and place a land line call it would never have happened.

A lot of insightful thinkers have given this situation thought and I will not belabor you with their conclusions but will say I read the blotter in The Union every day. I believe there are many people who get a kick out of calling 911.

In the future if one was really concerned they could ask the person on the side of the road if there was anything they could do to help. That would at least not tie up the 911 dispatcher with trivial calls. This is one reason 911 calls are sometimes put on hold.

David Kemph





Grass Valley