David Heinen: True firm principles

Claudia Taylor tells us that “the Constitution was designed to guide a moral and God-fearing people” (“Principles,” May 25). She decries, without elaboration “the continuance of the moral decay“ of our culture and constitutional original intent based on the laws of nature and of nature’s God.” She believes that the Constitution was designed to “guide a moral and God-fearing people.”

She doesn’t seem to support the idea embedded in our Constitution that provides for freedom of religion, or from religion.

One supposes that, for her, there is no place in her America for atheists, or people who don’t believe in an afterlife, or love God but don’t fear him, and countless others who have a different spiritual understanding than does she.

However, the descendants of 17th century pilgrims escaping Anglican religious persecution, first to North Europe then to New England, a century later, enshrined freedom of religion in America’s constitution.

Further, the unspecified “modern moral decay” she decries certainly is outdone, in awfulness, by the American Indian genocides, African slavery, subjugation of women, and exploitation of Chinese labor, all propagated by 18th century God-fearing white male Christians.





David Heinen

North San Juan