David Heinen: No law respecting establishment of religion

Claudia Taylor, in her recent submission, insists that although deity was not included in the Constitution, it really was because some founders, in documentation of their thoughts and discussions, revealed an allegiance to a deity.

What she apparently is seeking here is a basis for an American constitutional theocracy in which beliefs such as hers (natural law with a natural god who needs to be feared) is somehow part of our Constitution because these beliefs were common among the 18th century men who penned the actual document.

Therefore, she believes, these personal thoughts should be considered part of the governing law of America even though they don’t actually appear in its pages.

She is wrong.

The Constitution is a specific legal script that carries the weight of absolute law and was ratified in its specific wording by the several states. The journals, religions passions, private musings and fever dreams of the founders are not part of the document. They were not part of the 1788 ratification.





America is not a theocracy, which is why the Pilgrims started the whole thing. Amendment I, in part: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion …”

David Heinen

North San Juan