David Heinen: Mask deniers = closed schools

In March, because of the tight shutdowns in Nevada County, there were 41 COVID-19 cases countywide, 12 in western county. Three months later, the state partially opened, with restrictions.

Unfortunately, many threw caution to the wind, convincing themselves that the damn thing was somehow magically over, perhaps encouraged in this belief by a president who views the virus only as an impediment to reelection.

Now, in August, we are back at square one, with 357 cases and counting, an increase of 500% since reopening. Mask-less family gatherings, restaurants flaunting proven CDC rules, a genius on the Ridge monetizing a mini Woodstock for three days, etc. A sign at a protest against the shutdown boasted “only 285 County cases,” but failed to mention the 500% increase since reopening, an exponential trend that continues.

This unhappy trend, born of willful ignorance and magical thinking, has resulted in a decision not to open Nevada County schools, which have been shut since mid-spring. To thrive, kids, especially teens, require personal interaction with their peers.

Through willful ignorance, mask scoffers have placed our children in social isolation for the foreseeable future, a disaster born of careless selfishness.

David Heinen

North San Juan