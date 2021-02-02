David Heinen: False equivalency
The conservative guest editorial apologist for The Union, Terry McLaughlin, suggests a false equivalency between the Black Lives Matter protests and the violent attempt by a Trump mob to overthrow American democracy during the usually peaceful process of transferring presidential power to a duly elected president-elect.
This was not a demonstration. It was an insurgency with the stated goal of destroying our government by force. Thugs, men and women alike, came with guns, pipe bombs, sledge hammers, climbing ropes, and for a short time shut down the Capitol, leaving our representatives sheltering for their lives.
Because the insurgents were so inept, they finally failed. Because the Capitol Police were so inept, they got as far as they did. Five people are dead as a result, and our country is forever besmirched.
Did you see the guy with blue paint on his face wearing a bunny suit and a dead weasel on his head? Was he planning to become the secretary of commerce after the revolution?
There is no shred of equivalency between this terrifying attempt to take over our Capitol and racial justice protests, none of which ever have brought our government to a standstill during the certification of an election.
David Heinen
North San Juan
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Marsha Ostrom: Why follow Trump?
Why follow Trump? It’s the drama. Stay tuned for more surprises, more disregard and disrespect (because deep inside we wish we could also break loose and act out some of our emotions).