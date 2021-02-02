David Heinen: False equivalency

The conservative guest editorial apologist for The Union, Terry McLaughlin, suggests a false equivalency between the Black Lives Matter protests and the violent attempt by a Trump mob to overthrow American democracy during the usually peaceful process of transferring presidential power to a duly elected president-elect.

This was not a demonstration. It was an insurgency with the stated goal of destroying our government by force. Thugs, men and women alike, came with guns, pipe bombs, sledge hammers, climbing ropes, and for a short time shut down the Capitol, leaving our representatives sheltering for their lives.

Because the insurgents were so inept, they finally failed. Because the Capitol Police were so inept, they got as far as they did. Five people are dead as a result, and our country is forever besmirched.

Did you see the guy with blue paint on his face wearing a bunny suit and a dead weasel on his head? Was he planning to become the secretary of commerce after the revolution?

There is no shred of equivalency between this terrifying attempt to take over our Capitol and racial justice protests, none of which ever have brought our government to a standstill during the certification of an election.

David Heinen

North San Juan