David Heinen: Commending Don Rogers’ column

Don Roger’s take on public government meetings in the Jan. 14 edition of The Union is, to my mind, the best writing I have seen from his hand.

He says:

“As long as it’s not your ox being gored, witnessing a body conducting the people’s business can be sublime.”

“As theater, government bodies are as distinctive as Shakespeare. There’s a level of understanding to crack through before the language begins to make sense. Then you might catch the verbal swordplay, the subtle shifts in voice, the innocent-sounding question leading to what the players and the discriminating observer might find a withering riposte. Opera or baseball should be so scintillating in these moments.”

Don has apparently sat through a bunch of these meetings in his long career. Instead of cynical contempt for the crazies crowding the mic for their 10 minutes of bloviation (then returning to the line for another crack), he regards these mishmashes of tedium and madness with bemused affection, and elevates their processes to a secular liturgy, a cornerstone of Western democracies, and celebrates the act of government decision making, in public, and the right of all to hold forth. Splendid writing. Go Don!





David Heinen

North San Juan