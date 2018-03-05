David Fleuti: A few questions for cannabis advocate
March 5, 2018
Some questions for Mr. Collier. Will you now pay taxes on your crop?
Farms, vineyards, orchards all pay taxes. Drug companies, distilleries, breweries pay taxes — will you?
Will growers pay back taxes from when they were selling on the black market? Baby boomers do belong to community service organizations because we believe in giving back to our community not just taking from it. What will you do about air pollution? You were at the supervisors meeting and this was a concern for other residents.
Lastly, smoking dope is dangerous to the smokers and the people around them. In Vietnam, I lost guys in my squad because they thought they could function at a high level. Their names are on the wall.
David Fleuti
Grass Valley
