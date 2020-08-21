David F. Mott: Cleaning up history
In regards to the news of late, it’s about time some people started dealing with the wickedness in our land.
Getting rid of statues honoring people that have done unacceptably dumb things in their lives is past due. These people should have been able to avoid foolish mistakes like the rest of us.
It’s also good to see the drive to clean up the English language. It’s really contemptible that someone would be called an Indian. It’s much more acceptable to call someone a (obscenity) (and don’t forget to get rid of the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Raiders).
Likewise, it’s good to see our history being cleaned up. After all, our perfectionists already know everything. Like how to bring about righteousness that produces peace?
David F. Mott
Grass Valley
