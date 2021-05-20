David DeMartini: Fentanyl extremely dangerous

Earlier in May someone was arrested in Nevada County, and in addition to other charges was reported to have 85 grams of fentanyl powder in his possession for sale. I would like to provide perspective on the lethality of this quantity of fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a very potent synthetic opiate. It does have a place in modern medicine when used appropriately. It is very difficult and requires much precision to measure and appropriately use. It is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine.

Just to understand the size perspective, a tiny baby aspirin has 80 milligrams of active ingredient, along with some binders and sweeteners to make it manageable and easy to administer.

Consider that size, however, in fentanyl: 85 milligrams of fentanyl can provide 42,500 lethal adult doses.

I hope that we do all we can to rid ourselves of the potential danger of having people like this among us selling drugs.

David DeMartini, pharmacist

Nevada County