David Chapman: Gen. Milley a hero

I’m writing to commend Cheryl Cook on her on her exposé of General Mark Milley and his testimony before the House Armed Services Committee.

Thank you, Cheryl, for saying so eloquently what I have been thinking since Gen. Milley’s testimony and the Republican flack that he took because of it.

I sleep better knowing people like this general are in positions of power. He is a hero and should be respected as one.

David Chapman

Nevada City