David Champman: Face masks — ‘You’re not the boss of me’

A few years ago I was summoned for jury duty in Nevada City. I dutifully canceled my work and all other plans and showed up along with about 20 others to be considered for one of 12 seats in the jury box.

Other players included the judge, bailiff, court reporter and two representatives from the District Attorney’s office. Though I was dismissed without an interview, I’m going to guess that the courtroom was tied up for most of that day.

The defendant had requested a jury trial and chose to represent himself. His argument? The state had exceeded its jurisdiction and trampled his constitutional rights by requiring him to have a driver’s license if he was going to operate a motor vehicle. All those people, all that time and all that expense to make his point: “You’re not the boss of me.”

Anyone who has parented a 3-year-old has probably heard this argument … and smiled about it. But when it’s the adults in the room who are stomping their feet and crying, “You’re not the boss of me” … it’s nothing to smile about.

David M. Chapman

Nevada City