David Buchman: A way to help
It (finally) occurred to me that there is a relatively convenient way that many or most of us in Nevada County can help our communities during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Many of us are on fixed, yet continuing incomes and have already budgeted for services we receive on a regular basis; hence many of us are spending less money each pay period than usual. Others who are employed in many areas of commerce face dramatic decreases of income. Therefore, I suggest that we, who can afford to do so, continue to pay those we employ/patronize on a regular basis so we can one day return to a community with our favorite businesses and service personnel.
I suggest that we continue, for examples, paying for gym membership and paying our barbers, gardeners, bartenders, and the like for services we receive on a regular basis. Our personal bottom lines would not be affected and we all will potentially benefit via eventual return to a “more complete” community (Mike and Phil, continue to bill me for gym membership).
David Buchman
Grass Valley
