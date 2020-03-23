David Brose: Don’t minimize the coronavirus

Regarding Don Rogers’ column on the coronavirus, you missed. You minimize the danger of a virus we know little about in the human population.

It is currently untreatable and, unlike the flu, has no vaccine. Thus was the same with the Spanish flu of 1918, no knowledge and no vaccines. Now maybe only some will die from the coronavirus, but I ask how you would feel if that expendable person was your mother, father, grandparent, or child? Suddenly not so easy to dismiss is it?

It has jumped from animals to humans and continues to evolve. What you missed is that the populace lacks any faith whatsoever that U.S. federal leadership, or lack thereof, is capable of helping the people they represent and fear prevails as a result. The failure of the administration is epic, causing markets to fall and society screeching to a halt. Don’t assign this as an overreaction, when it clearly is a sign of no confidence.

We need to pull together, keep watch on friends, family and neighbors that may be in distress and help when needed. As this crisis passes, we need come to the aid of our community businesses that have suffered tremendously and now have to face a new fire season.

God speed to us all.

David Brose

Grass Valley