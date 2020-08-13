David Brose: Businesses: follow health guidelines or lose business
From a customer’s point of view; it’s been months since we’ve been able to go freely to our local restaurants, but like many I do listen to the health experts and remain skeptical of being too free too fast.
We’ve recently seen several restaurants publicly announce their refusal to follow local and state health guidelines in slowing the spread of COVID-19. As a consumer, I can’t but wonder what other health guidelines are being ignored because it’s either inconvenient or politicized. How clean is the kitchen? How careful are they with food storage? Food prep? If your server doesn’t mask up, if kitchen staff can sneeze on kitchenware and food, what else? If you don’t care about passing on a deadly virus, what about the more common ones; e-coli, salmonella and other food borne illness?
I rely on business owners to be considerate and prudent with customers and make note of those that aren’t. Old Town Cafe, Friar Tucks and Valentina’s all have violated that trust. There are obviously others that will snuffle scraps off the floor, but my trust and my money is reserved for those that care enough to not gamble with the health and safety of their customers.
The business owners are right — if we don’t like it we can go elsewhere, and many of us are.
David Brose
Grass Valley
