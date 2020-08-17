David Briceno: True equality’s still possible
“Since this is the last speech that I will give as president, I think it’s fitting to leave one final thought — an observation about a country which I love. It was stated best in a letter I received not long ago when a man wrote me and said:
‘You can go to live in France, but you cannot become a Frenchman. You can go and live in Germany or Turkey or Japan, but you cannot become a German, Turk or Japanese. But anyone — from any corner of the earth — can come to live in America and become an American.’”
— President Ronald Reagan, Medal of Freedom award ceremony, West Wing (Jan. 19, 1989)
Social inequality still exists. Even though there’s equality of opportunity, equality under the law, even equality of material well-being written down on paper, minorities have still been still treated unequally. It’s sad, especially knowing America’s a nation of past foreign relatives and present immigrants.
There’s no quick and easy fool-proof fix to the racial inequality problem. But maybe if every single person always respected others the same way as themselves or better, who knows? Maybe someday things will finally change.
Anything’s possible — even true equality.
David Briceno
Alta Sierra
