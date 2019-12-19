David Briceno: ‘Beauty is only skin-deep’

South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi on Dec. 9 was crowned Miss Universe 2019. She’s not the usual stereotype of what beauty queens typically are like. She’s black. She’s empoweringly articulate. And she’s determined about making a big difference for poverty-stricken young girls worldwide.

It’s long overdue we Americans re-evaluate what constitutes beauty. Beauty is only skin-deep, the saying goes. Just like one shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, one also shouldn’t judge a woman simply by her outer skin layer. Epidermis isn’t as important as what’s underneath it. This Miss Universe has a lot of inner beauty even if some people find her unattractive and so not deserving to have won. Her inner qualities truly make her a very beautiful woman.

Today, where one-quarter of the world’s population has dark skin, the old saying “black is beautiful” has become more widely accepted since both the current reigning Miss America Chelsie Kryst and Miss Teen USA Nia Franklin are African-American.

Miss Tunzi can only make her native country proud during her reign. She has an agenda to improve the lives of young girls globally. And she’ll make a great role model for all females of color. Congratulations.

David Briceno

Alta Sierra