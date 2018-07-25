David Barnett: No sense of decency?
July 25, 2018
In regards to Bob Larive's opinion piece in The Union entitled, "Why such concern over kids separated from criminal parents?"
Bob, anyone who separates a child from his or her parents is a criminal. Have you no sense of decency?
David Barnett
Grass Valley
