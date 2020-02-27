David Bard: Yes on Measure I

In an opinion piece in The Union on Feb. 15, Heidi Hall, the chair of the Nevada County Supervisors, wrote “We have an Office of Emergency Services to help coordinate emergency actions, but we depend upon the fire departments and the sheriff’s office for many emergency services, so good coordination is the key. We must continue to seek additional funding to address these critical services.”

I’m asking all residents of the Higgins Fire District to please vote “yes” on Measure I, which will provide funding to re-open the Dog Bar fire station and provide for three paramedics.

These vitally needed services are crucial to the well-being of this district, both for fire suppression and medical help.

David Bard

Grass Valley