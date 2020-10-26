David Bard: Vote for Karen Hull

NID rate payers in Division 3 need a board member with strong business skills and an ability to help the district work through challenging issues. Karen Hull is that person.

She brings 25 years of senior management experience and over a decade of experience as an entrepreneur to the race. She earned an MBA from Sacramento State and worked for 12 years as a UC Davis associate vice chancellor, managing a $33 million budget and 175 employees.

Karen currently owns and operates a flower farm. She appreciates the importance of agriculture in our region and the need for affordable and reliable water for all water consumers. She will restore fiscal health to the district and work to develop a strategic, long-term vision for our water supply that is financially feasible and ecologically sound.

The incumbent in Division 3 has been a strong voice every year to spend, spend, spend and has done nothing to support spending controls. This has resulted in weakened infrastructure and a bleak financial picture for NID that will take hard work and extensive knowledge of finances to address. Karen Hull is prepared to take this on, so please vote for her on Nov. 3.

David Bard

Grass Valley