David and Cassundra Robertson: Letter to Nevada County sheriff

Dear Sheriff Moon,

Over the last 17 days, we have been filled with uncertainty, grief and fear. Locating our granddaughter on Monday has brought us an element of resolution. While not the conclusion we had hoped for, this agony has been brought to an end. Yes, we are saddened, but we now know where our dear Kiely rests.

It took an army of individuals to find her. From backcountry hikers to the FBI, divers, the tow truck operator, print shops, sheriffs, police, Homeland Security, and ultimately, the Adventures With Purpose team who found her. Collectively, we all made it happen. Everyone volunteered their skills, stood up for Kiely and hit the pavement running. In the end — we found her.

There will always be an armchair warrior contributing an unproductive display of criticism, ridicule and blame. The Nevada and Placer County Sheriff’s offices gave it their all.

For those who point fingers and don’t believe in our law enforcement, if you ever find yourself in deep trouble — simply dial 911. Law enforcement will be at your door within minutes to hold you up during your darkest hour.

We are forever indebted to you.

Kindly,

David and Cassundra Robertson

Nevada City/Truckee