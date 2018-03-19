Dave Wilzbach: Who’s to blame? An evil mind

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida has lost 17 students, caused by a young man with an evil plan.

Seventeen people lost their lives and the use of 170 fingers, while a bad guy still has 10 fingers to play with.

Bad guys who shoot good people must remove their trigger fingers. The control of a gun was in the hand of an evil mind and a blame finger.

Dave Wilzbach

Grass Valley