Dave Lohmann: Be kind to the dispatch staff

Recently I had the pleasure of sitting with some of the hardest working women in our county. These are the women of the Nevada County Sheriff's Department who work in the dispatch office.

They work long hours and many don't realize the services these women provide. They handle 911 calls, the Grass Valley Police Department, Nevada County Sheriff's Department, Fire, Animal Control, Truckee, emergency services and much more — all with accuracy and in split seconds.

So when you call the nice ladies, be courteous, as they are working hard for you.

Dave Lohmann

Grass Valley