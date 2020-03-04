Dave Doench: Pelosi childish and immature

I stand with Jo Ann Rebane of Nevada City with her open letter of Feb. 7 to Nancy Pelosi. Her acts of shuffling papers during President Trump’s speech and the tearing up of the speech when the president had concluded the speech, were very childish and immature.

And to all the Democrats that appeared to be glued to their seats, instead of standing and applauding for the great things this administration had accomplished, shame on you. Nancy Pelosi is supposed to be one of the leaders of the Democratic Party.

Democrats, do you really want her to represent you?

Dave Doench

Lake Wildwood