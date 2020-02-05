Dave Doench: How to keep a Trump-loving friend

This is in response to the letter by John Palmer, who posed the dilemma of what to do with his “Trump-loving” friend.

You love him, you care for him, you laugh with him, you cry with him, you drink with him, you eat with him, you do things for him, you go places with him, you stay in touch with him, but most important of all, you don’t discuss politics with him.

Do this and you will have a friend forever.

Dave Doench

Lake Wildwood