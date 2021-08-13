Dave Ackerman: Wrong about Florida governor

In The Union’s “Hits & Misses” column, one sage laments “the possible slaughter of thousands of his (Ron DeSantis’) citizens.“ Another opines that DeSantis is one of those “Who discourage and demean efforts for increased vaccination rates.“

Neither of these has any connection to reality. In fact the governor’s recent statements on vaccinations notes that they save lives and that 95% of the people in hospitals are unvaccinated.

As for possible slaughter of citizens, look at Florida’s death rate versus New York and New Jersey. Florida, perhaps the oldest state in the country, has a death rate that’s far less than those other states.

Why would you allow these people to say these absolutely inaccurate things? Your editorial bias is leaning more to the left every day.

Dave Ackerman





Grass Valley