Dave Ackerman: The real facts

While it breaks our hearts to see people lose their homes in wildfires, it can’t in any way be factually attributed to any vote of U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa despite what the writer of a Sept. 4 letter claims.

Forest fires have ravaged the West for as far back as we can look in the historical record. In the 1930s the West used to lose up to 30 million acres a year, according to Dr. Bjorn Lomberg. Google the “Great Fire of 1910” and you’ll read a horrific story of a single 3 million-acre fire that did most of the damage in just six hours.

Even if LaMalfa actually supported the Paris accord, it wouldn’t make any difference in world temperature rise. The United Nations itself says that fully implementing the Paris accord will prevent a temperature rise of just 0.05 degrees. That’s an insignificant amount. One can find this fact In many sources.

We need to look at the source facts as we make decisions for our country and world. Oftentimes reporters in all media simply take advocates’ word for so-called statements of facts. Let’s start trying to base our actions on the real facts.

Dave Ackerman





Grass Valley