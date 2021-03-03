Dave Ackerman: How would anyone know?

Libby Woods organized a protest demanding justice for Sage Crawford. She states that she wants to “hold our elected officials accountable.”

How in the world would our elected officials know that Ms. Crawford was dangerously psychotic when, according to The Union’s article, an unknown woman called her a “very kindly lady who never showed any signs of mental health issues?”

Even a Miss Carrie stated in your article that she felt very safe with her and was very surprised that she went off the deep end.

If these two people who were close to Miss Crawford and can’t tell if she’s insane how are our elected officials supposed to know?

The real accountability lies with people who act aggressively towards police and set in motion a chain of events with unpredictable and tragic circumstances.

Dave Ackerman

Grass Valley