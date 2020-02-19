Daryl Perna: Vote No on Higgins Fire’s Measure I
I am urging a No vote March 3 on the Higgins Fire District Measure I.
This is due to what Higgins Fire is not disclosing in their ads that in addition to the $240 annual increase it also comes with an increase of up to 2.9% per year. This is a very aggressive yearly increase that will grow this tax rapidly.
I hope this information was accidentally omitted by Higgins Fire District, because I do not want to think otherwise. I feel the voters should have all the facts before voting. Full disclosure, if you will.
Vote No March 3 on Measure I. Thank you.
Daryl Perna
Auburn
