Darlene Dytche: Peggy Fava for school board
Courage of conviction, passion for supporting youth, and leadership are all desirable qualities for a trustee, and Peggy Fava has them.
Peggy is the Executive Director of a non-profit that works with underserved and marginalized youth and families in a depressed area of Sacramento. In that work, she has received many awards over the past decade plus. When schools were mandated to stay closed, she assessed the science and the facts. She recognized that many of her youth didn’t have supervision during the day and families struggled with distance learning. Peggy lead to keep her facility open and available, continuing to serve the very needy youth and their families in the area. Because of her leadership, a valuable and needed service was provided.
Peggy Fava is also a certified Brain Health Professional and has provided intervention services to many Nevada County clients. In these times, especially since the pandemic, this is a great asset and would provide added expertise to the Pleasant Ridge Union School District board.
What school board—or any board—would not welcome and benefit from these attributes? Learn more about Peggy by going to http://www.ElectPeg.com
Darlene Dytche
Auburn
Douglas Bianchi: Measure W guide
For my friends and neighbors still undecided about Measure W, here is a simple three part guide and decision tree:
