Daniel Desmond: Mine survey flawed

I was disappointed in your decision to run the full page ad in the October 13 issue by Rise indicating that 59% of the population of Nevada County supports the mine project. The survey that was done by a marketing firm hired by Rise is clearly flawed both in design and implementation. I have had former colleagues from the University of California review the survey and they found it flawed in design and results. I believe it is a disservice to the community to publish false or faulty information.

I personally feel the mine is a bad investment at several levels and will cost the county and its residents much more harm than good. In the future please consider the source of information provided to you before publishing it. Thanks for efforts to inform the community.

Daniel Desmond

Nevada City