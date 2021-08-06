Daniel Desmond: Growing evidence that mine a bad idea
Thanks for publishing Jeff Kane’s piece about the mine survey conducted by a marketing firm for Rise Gold. The poll to me was another indictment of Rise Gold as a company that cannot be trusted.
I have personally discussed the survey with several academic researchers, and they all agree that representing this survey as an unbiased view of the community opinion is a sham.
There is growing evidence that the mine is a bad idea for many reasons, and I keep waiting for our elected representatives to take a position and exhibit the leadership we elected them to deliver. Thanks for delivering on your role of informing the community.
Daniel Desmond
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Daniel Desmond: Growing evidence that mine a bad idea
Thanks for publishing Jeff Kane’s piece about the mine survey conducted by a marketing firm for Rise Gold. The poll to me was another indictment of Rise Gold as a company that cannot be trusted.