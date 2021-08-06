Daniel Desmond: Growing evidence that mine a bad idea

Thanks for publishing Jeff Kane’s piece about the mine survey conducted by a marketing firm for Rise Gold. The poll to me was another indictment of Rise Gold as a company that cannot be trusted.

I have personally discussed the survey with several academic researchers, and they all agree that representing this survey as an unbiased view of the community opinion is a sham.

There is growing evidence that the mine is a bad idea for many reasons, and I keep waiting for our elected representatives to take a position and exhibit the leadership we elected them to deliver. Thanks for delivering on your role of informing the community.

Daniel Desmond

Nevada City