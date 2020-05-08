Daniel Cavanaugh: What is a mother?
A mother is the giver of life, the nurturer of the newborn’s struggle for survival, she is there when no one else seems to be. A mother is the unselfish compassion for life’s continuance, she alone knows the responsibility for the delicate and fragile beginning the newborn’s survival depends on.
A mother is the deep and abiding love the newborn feels when there is nothing else. A mother is the open and accepting hand the growing child reaches for during times of uncertainty. A mother is all these thoughts the adult harbors in their memory.
A mother is the selfless love passed on to the future, this above all is the guiding force of the human experience.
Daniel F. Cavanagh
Foresthill
