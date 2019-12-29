Daniel Brown: $900 bottles of wine
Elizabeth Warren, now joined by Bernie Sanders, criticized Pete Buttigieg for attending a fundraiser where $900 bottles of wine were sold.
Anybody who can sell a bottle of wine for $900 is my kind of guy.
Bernie and Elizabeth will wreck the stock market crashing the invested pension plans and 401ks. The only ones left will be those who can afford $900 bottles of wine.
Daniel H. Brown
Grass Valley
