Dan Stewart: Thanks, Milan

Well done to the local contributors to the “Ideas & Opinions” page. Sept. 7’s issue has four ”Other Voices” columns.

They are all interesting to read. However, Milan Vodicka’s submission stands out for its humor, clear expression, appropriate use of analogy, and reasoned sequencing of arguments.

“Good job and thank you” to all the people who take the time and make the effort to express themselves in the paper.

Milan Vodicka has set a pretty high bar.

Dan Stewart

Nevada City