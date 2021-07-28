Dan Smith: Differentiate between vaccine status

According to the articles and opinions I read in the paper, The Union seems to be interested in the population getting vaccinated against COVID-19, yet the best method of reporting the value of vaccinations is getting missed by the daily “COVID-19 cases” box on the front page.

The active cases, hospitalizations and deaths should be separated by vaccinated and non-vaccinated. This would give a much clearer picture of the effectiveness of the vaccine in Nevada County.

Dan Smith

Nevada City