Dan Smith: Differentiate between vaccine status
According to the articles and opinions I read in the paper, The Union seems to be interested in the population getting vaccinated against COVID-19, yet the best method of reporting the value of vaccinations is getting missed by the daily “COVID-19 cases” box on the front page.
The active cases, hospitalizations and deaths should be separated by vaccinated and non-vaccinated. This would give a much clearer picture of the effectiveness of the vaccine in Nevada County.
Dan Smith
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Dan Smith: Differentiate between vaccine status
According to the articles and opinions I read in the paper, The Union seems to be interested in the population getting vaccinated against COVID-19, yet the best method of reporting the value of vaccinations is…