Dan Scanlan: Public utilities should be owned by the public

PG&E’s arbitrary killing of electric service throughout much of western Nevada County has the stench of psychological warfare or, at best, utter incompetence.

My wind meter this morning registered winds in the 30 mph range. There is no heavy weather. The only danger we face is from PG&E itself.

Public utilities should be owned by the public.

I don’t know at whose behest PG&E is putting people at risk and discomfort, or for what horror we are being conditioned, but I do believe that a mass refusal to pay their invoices and legal action to stop their stupidity (or social engineering scam) are due.

Dan Scanlan

Nevada City