Dan Richards: Thanks for wearing your mask

Thank you for wearing your face masks at my place of business. I work at the Habitat for Humanity Restore.

We recently reopened and I am able to return to work even though I am in a higher risk group (over 60) because of the store requirement that shoppers must wear face masks to enter. This protects employees and customers. The science around wearing a mask is simple: we know the coronavirus spreads from water vapor exhaled during coughing, sneezing and talking. The mask inhibits the spread of the vapor that might contain the virus in an asymptomatic carrier.

It is time to begin opening our shops and businesses. Wearing a mask in these enclosed spaces protects employees, customers and objects on display from the virus. Our county case count is low but we still need to take precautions to prevent future spread of the dangerous disease. It is our duty as citizens to protect other citizens, our county, our state and our nation.

Wearing a face mask in our store is a small thing but may be one of our best defenses going forward.

Dan Richards

Nevada City