Dan Prout: Kudos to the hospital

Recently I spent several days as a patient in our Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley. I want to report my excellent care by all attending to me. As one would expect, staff were competent and thorough. What stood out to me, however, was their overarching, consistent kindness.

I was always respected by staff and felt they were truly working to help me get better and to make me comfortable along the way. As a consequence, I felt more like a partner in battling my health challenge, not a patient.

Hospital food complaints are legendary. I was very pleased, however, with the meals served to me. The plates were attractively and appetizingly arranged. Surprisingly, the vegetables were cooked to perfection every time, exceeding many restaurants I have patronized. It is clear some people really care about their work in the food service department.

Most of us live our daily lives not thinking about our local hospital. It is good to know the hospital is there on station when needed. It is also good to know firsthand of the fine work its staff is accomplishing for our community.

Dan Prout





Nevada City