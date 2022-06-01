Dan Martin: A job well done
This past year, Melissa Parratt served as the student service program coordinator for the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, and acting president for theCalifornia Association of Supervisors of Child Welfare and Attendance.
Recently, the organization concluded the 85th annual state conference at the beautiful Palisades at Squaw Valley, and Parratt was the leading force behind the conference. Coordinating this event was no small task, but her energy and enthusiasm was contagious to the over 350 attendees.
Parratt has been the Delta Sierra Section president for the past three years and at the conclusion of the conference finished up her state presidency, but she will continue her excellent work on the board.
Parratt was so impressive as the president, the organization recognized her with a lifetime achievement award. Thank you for a wonderful conference and all your dedication.
Dan Martin
Los Banos
