Dan Desmond: Photography an inspiration
Your section that captures images of Nevada County is inspiring. It speaks to the things in the community that people truly love and value. I did an informal study of the images and found the topic of greatest interest seemed to be nature; rivers, creeks, lakes, forests, wildlife, gardens, flowers, farms, bees and butterflies. People (community members) of every age make up a good share of the images. Celebrating the community and its culture of music, theater, art, ecology and business. Volunteers, students, actors, musicians, teachers, pets, civic leaders, small business owners. Other images highlight the community festivities that seem to bring us together with tourists who love the authentic small-town charm and creative artistic venue offered year-round. I would hope that leaders in our cities and the county would focus on the things we value and love and make decisions that support those.
Dan Desmond
Nevada City
