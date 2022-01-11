Dan Desmond: Misleading ad on the mine
I was disappointed to see the full-page ad on Jan. 7 by Rise about the mine’s draft environmental impact report.
I believe Rise Corp. continues to mislead the community on the costs and benefits of a large industrial development in the heart of the Grass Valley community. There seems to be a growing recognition that the costs far outweigh any benefits and that there are many more community friendly and environmentally sensitive projects that could take place on the property.
Paul Schwartz’s commentary (Jan. 8) offers a few ideas that make much more sense from a community and environmental perspective. I would hope that in the future The Union might consider rejecting ads that are intended to mislead the citizens of the community you represent.
Dan Desmond
Nevada City
