Dan Desmond: Inspiring hope

Your recent articles featuring young people engaged in projects of hope and compassion are inspiring. The two young women at the Jewish Community Center and Sebastian McFarlane and friends’ Pound Cake Project demonstrate how youth can be at the center of community building.

Thanks for providing equal coverage to the positive happenings that will bring us together and further inspire youth and parents to take positive action. It reminds me of SYRCL’s Wild & Scenic theme: “Where activism gets inspired.”

Dan Desmond

Nevada City