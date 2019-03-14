Dan Bartlett: The cost of illegal immigration

In examining the annual cost of illegal immigration on the U.S. taxpayers, a recent comprehensive report by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) notes that of the 12 million-plus illegal immigrants and their 4 million-plus dreamer children, 60 percent will end up on welfare rolls.

The study suggests that welfare and the burden to federal, state and local programs and the impact on education, medical, justice and law enforcement costs $116 billion a year.

So, if we can reduce just the 8 percent annual increase of this burden (about $9.3 billion), the $5.7 billion for the wall pays for itself in the first year. Visit the FAIR website and then put a pencil to the cost of illegal immigration.

Dan Bartlett

Penn Valley