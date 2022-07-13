Dan Bartlett: Street crime
To blame “the former administration for the societal shift”… how uninformed. The last GOP mayor of San Francisco was the Honorable George Christopher, who left that office in 1964 … 58 years ago.
Perhaps the passing California Prop. 47 in 2014 (theft of less than $950 is a misdemeanor) had something to do with the rise in street crime. Enough said.
Dan Bartlett
Penn Valley
Carol Kuczora: Women’s rights
More important than women’s rights is the fate of unwanted babies.
