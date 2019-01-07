Dale Hafelfinger: What’s next, Nevada County?

It happened again this year! Greedy Nevada County "Inviramental Health" threaten to shut down the candy sales of one of the Lions Club's longtime efforts to raise funds to give back to the community.

Reason? No running hot water. Go figure. The candy comes enclosed in a decorated sealed box. The candy is not handled by human hands. Why is it necessary to have hot running water?

Oh, also besides the water, a $180 fee is charge for a permit. Up $100 from last year. Come on!

Dale Hafelfinger

Grass Valley