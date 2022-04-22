D.J. Dorville: Open all the mines
Open up all the mines so we can get back to our roots. Grass Valley was a great place to be in the 1940s, and the 1950s when I was a teenager. I was born in 1941 and all the mines were open and 90% of the work was deep underground, not in the open.
The air pollution we get is from the cities southwest of Nevada County. The water the mines pump has to be drinkable. Mining today is not like 100 years ago.
I would like to see The North Star Mine reopen as my grandfather worked there.
D.J. Dorville
Grass Valley
