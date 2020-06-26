Cynthia Yaguda: Gold mine a bad idea

Nevada County does not need a gold mine here.

It will ruin the environment, it will be horrible to live near, and we will be affected negatively by noise, environmental pollution and horrific traffic, to name a few. It will be an abuse of our beautiful resources and our shared Mother Earth. This abuse to our land will affect all of us.

Let us all stand together and tell this greedy corporation to go home.

Cynthia Yaguda

Grass Valley